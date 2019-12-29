|
Bruce William Martinez,
- 61, of Pueblo, (formerly of Leadville, Colo.) entered the gates of Heaven on Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born on Jan. 10, 1958, to Leo and Vicenta Martinez in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is survived by his father and mother; brothers, Alvin and Joseph (Paula) Martinez; sisters, Janet and Melinda Martinez and Vickie (Jerry) Garcia; goddaughters, Crystal Garcia and Shelina Martinez; nephews, Michael and Jayden Martinez; nieces, Angel and Ashley Garcia, Shannon and Shahntae Martinez; grandnieces, Jennifer Life and Zamorah Bailey; and grandnephew, Quiencee Bailey. Bruce was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin and Stanley Martinez. Bruce joined the United States Marine Corps right out of high school where he served fours, and then joined the United States Navy where he retired after 27 years of service. He was then employed by the United States Federal Government working as a computer engineer. Bruce's favorite pastimes were having a beer and listeninf to his favorite music, playing golf, muscle cars and being with his family. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Mary Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.Bruce William Martinez
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019