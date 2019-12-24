|
|
Byron Barney Grimes,
- 79. After a long battle with cancer, Barney passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 16, 2019. He was born Jan, 4, 1940, in Rocky Ford to Kenneth C. and Velma Grimes. In
- his early career, he was a staff photographer at the Daily Gazette in Rocky Ford. He met Janis just after high school. He owned his own photography studio in their early married life. He worked at Redi-Mix Concrete 45 years, starting in Rocky Ford, moving to Gunnison, back to Rocky Ford and settling in Canon City in 1989, where he worked until he was 70. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids. His pride and joy was his ser-vice/therapy dog, JJ, who was always by his side every minute except when he was at dialysis. Any-one who ever knew Barney could not help but like him. He could always put a huge smile on your face. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Janis; daughters, Rhonda Beel and Renee Cross; sons-in-law, Mike Cross and Michael Beel; grand-children, Josh (Lindsey) Lindley, Rachel Cross, Ashley Cross, Jason Cross and Nathan Beel; and great-grandchildren, Jensen and Leven. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Kenneth C. and Velma Grimes; stepgrandson, Danny Beel; and great-granddaughter, Leighton Lindley. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, Wilson Funeral Home. Reception will follow at the Elks Lodge in Canon City. Family is requesting that you wear blue or purple attire. Memorial contributions may be made to Fremont Regional Hospice, 1439 Main St., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 24, 2019