Callatana Rodriguez

Callatana Rodriguez In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Callatana Rodriguez
8/15/1919 - 3/30/2002





Happy Birthday in Heaven Mom!
If roses grow in heaven
Lord please pick a bunch for me
place them in my mothers arms
And tell her they're from me.
Tell her I love and miss her
And when she turns to smile
Place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for awhile
Because remembering her is easy
I do it everyday
But there's an ache within my heart
that will never go away.

Love you Mom!
Love,
Daughter Frances Brandenburger and
granddaughter Bridget (Robert) Powell

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 15, 2019
