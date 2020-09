Carl "Sonny" D. Brower Jr., 71, of Pueblo West, Colo., passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Sonny was born on Sept. 13, 1948, to Carl D. Brower and Doris V. Swanson in Denver, Colo. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Connie Riggs; and friend and brother-in-law, Ron Harpster. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Hughes) Brower; sisters, Duanie Clow and Suzi Harpster; daughters, Rebecca (Jay) Lukes, Amanda (Jeff) Scalbom, Kimberly Pitzer and Danielle Frank; grandchildren, Brandon, Karisa, Shelby, Morgan, Barrett, Watson and Jaymes; and great-grandson, Hunter. Services will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Fort Logan National Cemetary. Gathering prior at staging area A at 8:45 a.m.



