Carl Albert Lytle, 82, of Pueblo passed away June 17, 2020. He was born April 20, 1938, in Wichita, Kan., to Clyde Spencer and Anna Louise Breaker Lytle. He graduated from West High School, where he participated in high school track. He had two sisters, Peggy and Fayetta; and one brother, Robert. He moved to Pueblo in 1959 where he met and married June Elizabeth Morrell on March 17, 1960, later sealed in Salt Lake Temple on June 17, 1960. They had six children, Debra (Kim) Lee, Sharon, Janet Hidalgo, Curtis (Melissa) Lytle, Craig (Maria) Lytle and Romi Frizzell (Dustin Weaver). Preceding him in death was infant daughter, Sharon Irene; mother, father; two sisters and one brother. He coached several teams, boys church basketball, women's softball and helped coach girls softball in high school. He was a natural leader. He held several church positions and served as a bishop for six years. He came from a lot of hardships, but he overcame them with the help of his mother, sisters and brother. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had testimony of its truths. His life grew better and he was a great leader in church and in his work. He also managed multiple Credit Unions for 60 years including CF&I Power and Pocatello Railroad Credit Union. Viewing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Please call Romero's to set up a time for 10 person rotations. 719-583-1313. Private family service with Live-stream, 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, followed by Interment at Mountain View Cemetery.



