- passed away Feb. 5, 2020. He was born April 8, 1969, in Denver, Colo., to proud parents Betty Maes and Wayne Manzanares. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Manzanares; his favorite uncle/ father figure, Eddie Moreno; sister-in-law, Brieanna Manzanares; grandparents, Antonio and Dolorites Manzanares. He spent most of his young childhood in Fremont, Calif., with Margie and Eddie Moreno, whom he considered his parents. Carlos was a very generous person, loving and caring. He always wanted to help wherever he could. He never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Carlos loved his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Betty A. (Thomas Quintana) Maes and Carmel Wayne (Nancy) Manzanares; his siblings, Ronald and Donald Pacheco, Rico Barela, Wayne, Dwayne, Chris, and Shane Manzanares, Deb Martinez, Mary Gonzales and Elsie Sierra; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss "Los" dearly. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Angelus Chapel. Family will receive friends at the Zaragoza Hall following the service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 19, 2020