IN MEMORIAM
of
Our Son, Brother & Uncle
Carlos Jonathan Romero On his 10th Anniversary
in Heaven
To lose someone I loved so much brings pain
beyond belief, there are no words to ease my pain,
my sadness, and my grief. I feel I've lost someone so close, so wonderful and dear, I think about your special ways and wish that you were near.
But although you have left this world, you'll stay within my heart, guiding like an angel even though we are apart. For love is everlasting, and so are my memories, your legacy that's always there to light the way for me.
Love Always,
Mom, Dawn, Kayla,
Logan and
Vialpando Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 25, 2019