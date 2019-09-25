Home

POWERED BY

Carlos Romero

Add a Memory
Carlos Romero In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
of
Our Son, Brother & Uncle
Carlos Jonathan Romero On his 10th Anniversary
in Heaven








To lose someone I loved so much brings pain
beyond belief, there are no words to ease my pain,
my sadness, and my grief. I feel I've lost someone so close, so wonderful and dear, I think about your special ways and wish that you were near.
But although you have left this world, you'll stay within my heart, guiding like an angel even though we are apart. For love is everlasting, and so are my memories, your legacy that's always there to light the way for me.
Love Always,
Mom, Dawn, Kayla,
Logan and
Vialpando Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.