Carlotta Luna Munoz
passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. She was born on Nov. 4, 1925. Carlotta was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Sixta Luna; her husband, Joseph Munoz; brothers, Guadalupe, Francisco "Frank" and Daniel Luna. Carlotta is survived by her children Joseph (JoEllen) Munoz, James Munoz, Paul (JoAnn) Munoz and Carol (Frank) Garcia; her sister, Margaret Sanchez; brother, Dr. Faustino Luna. Carlotta had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous god-children among her favorite goddaughter, Nancy Ortiz Gandara. Carlotta was a Central High School graduate. She enjoyed going to church, watching the Broncos, reading and socializing with friends. Private services will be held by the family. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com