Carmella "Camille" Mary Mosco, 92, of Pueblo, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020. She was born on Dec. 17, 1927, in Hoboken, N.J., to Bartolomeo and Maria Delanzo Bufi. Camille was a stay at home mother and wife. Her dedication to her children and grandchildren were most important to her. She and her husband, Joe, followed her grandsons sports activities. She was a founding member of Christ The King Catholic Church. Carmella was a member of the Church Alter Society. She was also involved with the church's rummage sales and bake sales. She made the best hamburgers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Mosco, and was married for 73 years; her parents, two sisters; and her special friend, Lucille Reynolds. She is survived by two daughters, Eileen Mosco of Pueblo and Ellen (Ray) Headley of Swing, Colo.; two grandsons, Joe (Susan) and Chris; three great-grandchildren, Carmella, Jason and Kaylee; and a special nephew, Ben Mosco of California; numerous relatives in New Jersey. Private services.



