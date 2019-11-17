Home

Services
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
View Map

Carmen Garcia

Carmen Garcia Obituary
Carmen Garcia, 89, born
in Trinidad, Colo., to Abel and Marie Renner, passed away Nov. 13, 2019. She is survived by her children, Pat (Adan), Sam, Richard (Debbie), Charles (Henrietta), Robert, Lupe and Ted (Danielle) Garcia; grand-daughter who was like a daughter, Carmen; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren including her special great-grandson, William Valdez. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, her long-time friend, Doris Valverde; and her dog, Sammy. Carmen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sam; and their son, LeRoy. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday. All at Imperial Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 17, 2019
