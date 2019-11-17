|
|
Carmen Garcia, 89, born
- in Trinidad, Colo., to Abel and Marie Renner, passed away Nov. 13, 2019. She is survived by her children, Pat (Adan), Sam, Richard (Debbie), Charles (Henrietta), Robert, Lupe and Ted (Danielle) Garcia; grand-daughter who was like a daughter, Carmen; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren including her special great-grandson, William Valdez. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, her long-time friend, Doris Valverde; and her dog, Sammy. Carmen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sam; and their son, LeRoy. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday. All at Imperial Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 17, 2019