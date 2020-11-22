Carmen Maria Cabello, 90, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by numerous family. She is survived by her children, Mary Cabello, Emma Perez, Carmella Cabello, Jenny (Paul) Andrada, Andy Cabello, Elaine (Ron) Torres, Anna Cabello, Rosemary (Ted) Ortaviz, Ben (Rose) Cabello and Patricia Morlan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grand-children; siblings, Pete (Margarie) Fuentes and Mary Santillan; sisters-in-law, Febia Fuentes and Theresa Dechant; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family and friends. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, in rotations of 5 person, 15 minute increments. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Tuesday. Interment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery.



