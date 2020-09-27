Carmen "Sister May" Trujillo (Velasquez) went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She passed away with her son and daughter by her side. Carmen was born on May 3, 1952. Carmen was the second of thirteen children and the eldest daughter. She grew up in Colorado Springs and lived all over Colorado throughout her lifetime. Carmen is survived by her children, Crystal and Tony; grandson, James; her mother, Carrie; brothers, Bobby, Danny, Vincent, Billy, Alex, Joseph; and sisters, MaryAnn, Henrietta, Betty and Shirley. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved very much. Carmen was preceded in death by her son, James; her father, Tony; and brothers, Melvin and Gene. Carmen was nurturing and spent most of her life taking care of others from her children, parents, siblings, elderly and people with disabilities. Carmen loved going gambling at Cripple Creek and Blackhawk. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, second hard stores and flea markets. Carmen had fun attending sporting events and concerts. You would always hear her cheering loudly for the Denver Broncos. She loved listening to Oldies, Spanish, Motown and Classic Country. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Fervent Church in Colorado Springs, 3337 N. Academy. Cards can be sent to Trujillo Family, P.O. Box 342, Pueblo, CO 81002.



