1/1
Carmen "Sister May" (Velasquez) Trujillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen "Sister May" Trujillo (Velasquez) went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She passed away with her son and daughter by her side. Carmen was born on May 3, 1952. Carmen was the second of thirteen children and the eldest daughter. She grew up in Colorado Springs and lived all over Colorado throughout her lifetime. Carmen is survived by her children, Crystal and Tony; grandson, James; her mother, Carrie; brothers, Bobby, Danny, Vincent, Billy, Alex, Joseph; and sisters, MaryAnn, Henrietta, Betty and Shirley. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved very much. Carmen was preceded in death by her son, James; her father, Tony; and brothers, Melvin and Gene. Carmen was nurturing and spent most of her life taking care of others from her children, parents, siblings, elderly and people with disabilities. Carmen loved going gambling at Cripple Creek and Blackhawk. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, second hard stores and flea markets. Carmen had fun attending sporting events and concerts. You would always hear her cheering loudly for the Denver Broncos. She loved listening to Oldies, Spanish, Motown and Classic Country. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Fervent Church in Colorado Springs, 3337 N. Academy. Cards can be sent to Trujillo Family, P.O. Box 342, Pueblo, CO 81002.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved