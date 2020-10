Or Copy this URL to Share

Carmen "Sister May" Trujillo (Velasquez) went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Fervent Church in Colorado Springs, 3337 N. Academy. Cards can be sent to Trujillo Family, P.O. Box 342, Pueblo, CO 81002.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store