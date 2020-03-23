|
Carol Irene O'Daily, 71,
- passed away March 18 in Pueblo. Born Nov. 29, 1948, in Colorado Springs to Raymond J. Leuthner and Opal Aileen Daily, who preceded her in death. Survived by her two sisters, LaLonna Meoska and Anne Reese Strawhecker; children, Rhett Pfaffen-hauser, Raymond Pfaf-fenhauser and Rusti (John) Quarles. She liked being at home, loved her children, and enjoyed watching game shows, professional tennis, play-ing bingo and rummy, singing happy birthday to her loved ones on their special day and having a good laugh. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, please direct the funds to a charity that would benefit others.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 23, 2020