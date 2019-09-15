|
Carol J. Requa, 82, of
- Pueblo Colo., formerly of Austin, Minn., passed away Sept. 2, 2019. Carol graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy and moved to Pueblo, Colo. in 1971 to pursue a career in hospital and retail pharmacy. Preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Frederick Requa. Survived by sister, Alice Requa Smith (Newton); sister-in-law, Lois Freeberg Requa; four nieces and nephews, Kari Requa, Newton Requa Smith (Becky), Kurt Requa, Carrie Smith Ardito (Nick); and four great nieces and nephews, Alexander, Abigail, Anna and Meredith, all of Minnesota. Memorial service pending.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 15, 2019