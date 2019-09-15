Home

Carol Requa

Carol J. Requa, 82, of
Pueblo Colo., formerly of Austin, Minn., passed away Sept. 2, 2019. Carol graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy and moved to Pueblo, Colo. in 1971 to pursue a career in hospital and retail pharmacy. Preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Frederick Requa. Survived by sister, Alice Requa Smith (Newton); sister-in-law, Lois Freeberg Requa; four nieces and nephews, Kari Requa, Newton Requa Smith (Becky), Kurt Requa, Carrie Smith Ardito (Nick); and four great nieces and nephews, Alexander, Abigail, Anna and Meredith, all of Minnesota. Memorial service pending.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 15, 2019
