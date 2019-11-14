|
|
Carol S. Deherrera, 65,
- passed away Nov. 8, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born on Aug. 6, 1954 to the union of Joseph and Margaret (Apodaca) Deherrera. Both preceded her in death along with siblings, Epifanio Deherrera, Phil Deherrera, Rose Deherrera, Lucy Archuleta and Theresa Sena. She liked to spend time with her family, walk on the Riverwalk, scratch tickets and listen to Oldies but Goodies. Carol was a caring, sincere, happy lady. She was always willing to help anyone in need. Carol is survived by her children, Leah Williams, John Williams and Stuart Vialpando; grandchildren, David and Deangelo Williams, Ashley and Damien Wilson and Elena Morales; great-grandchildren, David Williams Jr. and Jazmay Wilson; siblings, John Deherrera, Frances Quintana, Dora Hannula and Vera Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Funeral service, noon Saturday, Angelus Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 14, 2019