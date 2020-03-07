|
IN MEMORIAM
Carole Jeanette Hargrove
10/25/1940 - 3/7/2017
It's been three years since you've gone away,
Still so much left to say.
We miss your voice,
your laugh,
the smell of your perfume,
We still expect to see you,
When we walk into
a room.
We miss your presence, we wish you were here,
But now we only have memories,
Which we will cherish
so dear.
The love and memories are locked in our hearts,
And as long as we
have that,
We will never be apart.
We love and miss you,
Love Your Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 7, 2020