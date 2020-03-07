Home

POWERED BY

Carole Hargrove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Hargrove In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Carole Jeanette Hargrove
10/25/1940 - 3/7/2017








It's been three years since you've gone away,
Still so much left to say.
We miss your voice,
your laugh,
the smell of your perfume,
We still expect to see you,
When we walk into
a room.
We miss your presence, we wish you were here,
But now we only have memories,
Which we will cherish
so dear.
The love and memories are locked in our hearts,
And as long as we
have that,
We will never be apart.
We love and miss you,
Love Your Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -