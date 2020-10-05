Caroline "Carol" Brown was born on Sept. 24, 1933, in the coal mine camp town of Gordon. When she was 5, her father and three older sisters moved to Walsenburg. After graduating as class salutatorian, Carol moved to Denver where she worked as a switchboard operator, often performing as the communication director for President Eisenhower's western White House, located at Denver's Brown Palace Hotel. She later worked at the Air Force Finance Center and joined the military as one of the nation's earliest women Marines, providing clerical support to a USMC combat battalion. In 1956, she married James Brown and moved to Pueblo where she held positions with the Pueblo Army Depot and the Colorado Department of State Social Services. While with the State, Carol provided emergency assistance to homeless families following the tragic 1965 Fountain Creek flood. Carol was a thousand hour volunteer with St. Mary Corwin Hospital, where she tested new-borns for hearing abnormalities. She also crocheted prayer shawls for cancer patients through her church. Carol was a lifetime member of the Slovenian National Benefit Society (SNPJ) where she served in various elected capacities. In 1995, she was elected to SNPJ's National Board representing the Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah Federation. An avid baker and cook, who excelled in preparing unique baked goods and savory dishes. Carol also pursued religious philosophical and metaphysical concepts and became a certified religious philosophy teacher and guide. Carol passed on May 21, 2020, and will be laid to rest with her husband in Pueblo. She is survived by her son, Tom; two grandchildren, James and Stephanie; and a great-grand-daughter, Juniper. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pueblo's Center for Inner Peace at 740 West 15th Street, Pueblo, CO 81003.



