Caroline Cisneros, our
- beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend completed her life's journey of 89 years on Sept. 10, 2019, surrounded by family. She was strong willed, witty, feisty, funny, and beautiful and the center of our large family. She had a positive attitude, vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Born on June 29, 1930 in Pueblo, Colo., she was a lifetime Pueblo resident. Preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Frances Montiel; and infant son; brothers, Ben and Dan; sister, Isabel "Chavella" Armijo; granddaughter, Melissa Arriaga; grandsons, Rudy "Buster" Vasquez and Armando Rodriguez. Survived by her children, Sam (Virg) Cisneros, Tillie Montoya, Christine (Kenny) Gonzalez, Archie (Chooka) Cisneros, Debbie Spinler, Dorothy Cisneros and Henry "Boy" Montelongo. Also survived by her special granddaughter, Dena Cisneros, and her son, Steven, who were like her children; and nephew, Manuel Roy Lucero and niece, Beverly (Robert) Archuleta who she raised; brothers and sisters, Dave (Madeline) Montiel, Manuel (Janice) Montiel, Adolph (Rita) Montiel, Joe (Lisa) Montiel, Kathy (Ray) Hernandez, Julie Sandoval and Mary (Nick) Sisneros. She also has numerous, dearly loved, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews too numerous to list but not forgotten. Caroline enjoyed watching the Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos and her weekly card nights with her closest family and friends. She made many friends throughout her life and all who knew her will remember her giving heart and sense of humor. She was deeply loved and will be sadly missed. Per her request cremation has taken place. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019