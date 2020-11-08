1/1
Caroline Lopez
02/10/1933 - 11/02/2020
Caroline Lopez, 87, pas- sed away Nov. 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 10, 1933, in Avondale, to Felipe and Manuelita (Sandoval) Chavez; who preceded her in death along with her husband, Rosendo Lopez; son, Andrew Lo-pez; grandsons, Mikey W.R. Lopez and Timothy and Rosendo Ring-lero; and granddaughter, Adrienne Lopez. Caroline enjoyed watching the Broncos; John Elway was her favorite. She also enjoyed the outdoors and cooking; she was especially great using the skillet. She loved to be with her family and telling stories. She was very kindhearted and touched many lives. Her faith was very important to her and she instilled that into her children. She was a caregiver and always put others first. She had a unique relationship with each of her nine children. She was the best mother to them. Caroline leaves to cherish her memory her children, Sarah (Wayne) Jiron, Mike (Rose) Lopez, Diana (Junie) Helms, Samuel (Cecilia) Lopez, Theresa (Dan) Duran, Donald (Lorraine) Lopez, Roseanna (Ken) Jordan and Grace (Tino) Marquez; brother, Orlando (Roberta) Chavez; 27 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends who miss her dearly. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 8, 2020.
