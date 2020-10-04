1/1
Carsen Rae Guillen
Carsen Rae Guillen. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved infant daughter. Born Aug. 13, 2020, to parents Nick Guillen and Monica R. Pacheco. She went to be with our Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Carsen had just begun to laugh and smile, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Cali Rae and Aiden Nicholas Guillen; grandparents, Paul "Peewee" (Melissa) Pacheco and Crystal Hernandez, Yvonne and Mario Lucero; great-grandparents, Ernest and Priscilla Hernandez, Paul "Leeroy" and Angelina Pacheco, Phillip and Beverly Guillen, and Joe and Carmen Lucero; aunts and uncles, J.D. Pacheco, Mariah Lucero, Marissa Lucero, Jazzlyn Gomez and Mario Lucero Jr; godparents, Ken and Darlene Hernandez, Valerie Martinez, Alexis Whatley, Rachel Guerrero; and special friend, Alexis Soto; numerous great aunts and uncles; extended family and friends. Her mom gave her the special nickname, "my little worm". She will be remembered for her big beautiful eyes and her funny crooked smile and will be forever loved and deeply missed. Private family services with livestream through both Facebook and YouTube, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
