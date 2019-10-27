Home

POWERED BY

Casilda Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casilda Martinez In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory
Casilda Martinez
1926 - 2013








In Our Hearts
We thought of you today.
But that is nothing new.
We thought about
yesterday.
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence.
We often speak your name.
Now all we have are
memories.
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our
keepsake.
With which we'll never part.
God has you in His
keeping.
We have you in our heart.

Missing and Loving you
FOREVER!
All Your Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.