- 76, of Colo-rado City, Colo., died on Jan. 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with multiple sudden health issues. She was surrounded by family. Her Christian funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10, with visitation at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 803 Sibert Place, Pierre, S.D., followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery. She is survived by four children, Dawn (Rex) Kilburn of Kiana, Alaska, Pam (Don) Iverson of Louisville, Colo., Brian (Christy) Sulzle of Aurora, Colo., and Angela (Mike) Neumann of Alexandria, Minn. Please visit www.feigumfh.com for a full life story.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 8, 2020