Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feigum Funeral Home - Pierre
808 W PLEASANT DR
Pierre, SD 57501
(605) 224-4902

Catherine Maria Sulzie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Maria Sulzie Obituary
Catherine Maria Sulzle,
76, of Colo-rado City, Colo., died on Jan. 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with multiple sudden health issues. She was surrounded by family. Her Christian funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10, with visitation at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 803 Sibert Place, Pierre, S.D., followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery. She is survived by four children, Dawn (Rex) Kilburn of Kiana, Alaska, Pam (Don) Iverson of Louisville, Colo., Brian (Christy) Sulzle of Aurora, Colo., and Angela (Mike) Neumann of Alexandria, Minn. Please visit www.feigumfh.com for a full life story.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -