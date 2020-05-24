|
|
Cecilia Ann "CC"
69, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of May 16, 2020. She was a wholehearted, loving and giving mother, sis-ter, grandmother and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Hucka-bay; grandson, Desmond Antonio Huckabay; bro-ther, Tom Trujillo; bro-thers-in-law, Jim Cook and Ralph Vigil; and sisters-in-law, Cristy Riv-era and Rose Marie Chacon Trujillo. CC was a great mother and is survived by her two sons, Robert Lee Huck-abay and Brian Jason Huckabay; four grandchildren, Tehya JayLynn Huckabay, Diego Jaden Huckabay, Micah Javen Charles Huckabay and Kyliegh Alyx Carrillo; siblings, Mary Sotelo, Charlie Trujillo (Mary Lopez), Gilbert (Trish) Trujillo, Juanita Cook, Linda Lucero, Rita (Hec-tor) Sotelo, David (Cheryl) Rivera and Johnny Rivera; and sister-in-law, Lucille Trujillo. Cecilia will be sadly missed by the many loved ones she leaves behind. Private family memorial service, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with Live Stream through Facebook. Contact family for viewing times.
- Huckabay,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020