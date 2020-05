Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecilia Jaramillo, 84, was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Santa Fe N.M., to Severo and Julia P. Martinez. She died May 22, 2020, in Colorado Springs, surrounded by family. She is survived by daugh-ters, Francella (Gilbert) Vigil and Tania Sanchez, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store