Cecilio "Roman" Ortiz,
- 52. He ran his race and finished his course, on Oct. 6, 2019. A lifetime Puebloan. He was born on Aug. 5, 1967, to Mel and Rebecca (Ortega) Ortiz. He was preceded in death by his father. Roman's number one everything was that he loved sharing the Gospel, hanging out with his squad, family dinners with his children and grandchildren and fellowshipping with his congregation. He loved reading, studying scripture and voicing the word of God. He was a "giver," always giving not ever wanting to receive. Roman was an avid Walmart shopper and Tinseltown sleeper. He also enjoyed going on long rides with his wife who he said was his "shot gun rider" and loved when she would sing to him. Roman is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Roseen Ortiz; his mother, Rebecca Rivera; his children, Rachael (Antoine Valdez) Onstott, Sammie (Devon) Aguilar and Malachi Ortiz; his grandchildren, Lydia Jaquez, Malrae Valdez, Jaiden, Zion and Brooklyn Aguilar; his adopted son, Gregory (Charlie) Ray and adopted granddaughter, Ciana Montano; siblings, Joseph (Sandy) Ortiz, Julie Ortiz and Jason (Juanita) Ortiz; mother-in-law, Leanna Avila; sister-in-law, Sonia Avila; brothers-in-law, David Avila, Malachi Vigil and Jeremiah (Jessica) Vigil. Roman took in several kids through foster care and homeless including Crystal Copper Davis and Jennifer Copper; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends to include his Nino and Nina, Louie and Aubrie Gonzales; favorite uncles and aunt, Manuel Ortega and Pat and Judy Ortiz; his childhood friend, Isaac Parker; his close friend and confident, Rob Archuleta; his "Spirtual Father," John Rampa; and most especially his congreation at the Lords Vineyard. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Praise Assembly, 200 Troy Ave. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 9, 2019