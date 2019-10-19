Home

Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
Celia Molina


1965 - 2019
Celia Molina Obituary
Celia "Rose" Molina, 54,
passed away Oct. 16, 2019, in Pueblo. She was born Feb. 28, 1965, one of five children, to Raymond and Maria Molina. Rose was free spirited and lived life to the fullest. She worked as a cosmetologist, enjoyed attending concerts and, most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cornelia; and brother, Fred. Her survivors include her children, Linda and Julian Lave and Gabby (Rudy) Abeyta; brothers, Liberato and George; 10 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. The family suggests that donations may be made to Davis Mortuary, 128 Broadway Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004 to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 19, 2019
