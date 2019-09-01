|
|
Cecilio "Cecil" I. Baca,
- Cecilio "Cecil" I. Baca
- 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2019. He was born, Nov. 9, 1933, in Villanueva, New Mexico to proud parents Antonio and Augustina (Ortega) Baca; both preceded him in death along with son, Michael Baca; siblings, Audrey Gomez and Ernesto Baca. Cecil served his country in the U.S. Army with 20 years of service. He loved to travel and dance the night away with his wife, Annie. He also enjoyed hand-held games, watching Monday night wrestling, and Western movies. He was a lifetime member of the DAV and the American Legion Post No 2. His secret to looking youthful was a glass of wine every night. Cecil is survived by his loving wife, Annie (Lucero) Baca; daughter, Ramona Bailey; step-children, Roberta (Adam) Walker and Robert "Sonny" Shanklin Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Bailey, and Josie Baca; step-grandchildren, Alaric, Adrienne, Ashley Walker, Robert Shanklin III and Samantha Shanklin; siblings, Tony (Louise) Baca, Joe (Mary) Baca, Polly Gallegos, Charlotte Torres, Beatrice (Fred) Gonzales, Shirley (Carl) Gomez, Susie (Dave) Valdez, Theresa (Harold) Jatkola, and Rachel (Keith) Bielby; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends who loved and will miss Cecil dearly. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Angelus Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier, 611 Logan. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019