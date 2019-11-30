|
age 24, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo. Chanelle was born on Sept. 19, 1995, to Paul John Chaloux and Angelika Brigitte Stedman in Lebanon, N.H. She grew up in New England, in the Hartland, Vt. area, graduating from Hartford High School. Chanelle developed a natural love and ability for all things art at an early age. She especially enjoyed the culinary arts. Chanelle expressed herself in drawing and painting. Just a born artist. She was preceded by her father, Paul John Chaloux; and her grandfather, Hans J. Schmitt. Chanelle is survived by her son, Gabriel Menard; her mother, Angelika Stedman; grandmother, Paula Schmitt; two brothers, David Hill and Paul Chaloux; aunts, Ulrike Kunze and family, and Ingrid Eggert and her family; Gabriel's father, Nickolas Menard; and many other family and friends. Chanelle will be deeply missed by so many and remembered forever by all. Service arrangements are under the direction of Return to Nature Funeral Home, Penrose, Colo., www.returntonaturecolorado.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 30, 2019