Charlene Leonard

Charlene F. Leonard,
83, passed away Oct. 12, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Ronda) Leonard and Melissa (Duane) Madrid; grandchildren, Nick, Ty, Terra and Ryleigh; and special cousin, Norma Becco. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, James; and parents, John and Pauline Klune. Charlene worked for 48 years at CF&I Power Credit Union, retiring as the Vice President. She was a loving and generous mother and grandmother who enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and cherished her many trips to Walmart, McDon-ald's, Taco Bell and Starbucks with granddaughter, Ryleigh. She also enjoyed having lunch with her Bojon friends in her later years. Charlene was a collector of many things including cookbooks, Nativity sets, Christmas and Halloween decor and always loved decorating for the holidays. She will be forever loved and greatly missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences, www. imperialfunerals.com
.