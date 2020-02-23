|
|
Charlene "Punky"
April 11, 1934, to Feb. 19, 2020. Preceded in death in Christ by parents, F. Leo Baldwin and Mary Allene Rutledge Baldwin; and husband, C. Gerald "Jerry" Robbe. Survived by children, Deborah Robbe of Smyrna, Ga., and Jane Robbe (Matthew) Rhodes of Pueblo West; grandchildren, James Robbe Rhodes of Smyrna, Ga., and Sarah Jane Rhodes of Pueblo West; sister, Annette Baldwin (Dale) Wolfer of Littleton, Colo.; and dearest nieces and nephews. Punky lived a great life. She and Jerry were married for 60 years. Punky was born in Cripple Creek, Colo., and graduated from Centennial High School in 1952. She graduated from Colorado A&M (CSU) with a degree in Home Economics, including seven teaching minors. While at CSU, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Punky taught at Centennial, Central and Heaton. Her special love was teaching middle school English and Home Economics. She was a member of Junior League/Service League and PEO Chapter CI. She taught and cooked for thousands at Choir Camp, church, Trinity Ranch, cattle working crews and anyone else blessed to sit at her table. She loved the Lord and was very involved in her church. She helped and encouraged more people than we can number and was loved by family and friends. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Ascension Episcopal Church. Memorials may be sent to Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th St., Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
- Baldwin Robbe,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020