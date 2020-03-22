|
|
Dr. Charles Henry Bedard,
- 81, of Pueblo, passed away March 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family near and far. Born in Alpena, Mich., on May 7, 1938, to Charles Henry "Pat" Bedard and Emily St. Charles Bedard. Chuck attended Catholic Cen-tral High School and graduated in 1956. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in 1960 and his MD from Creighton Univer-sity in 1964. Chuck and Patty were married on Aug. 25, 1962, in Detroit, Mich. In 1965, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corps and proudly served his country. Following his military service, he com-pleted his residency in otolaryngology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
- In 1971, the family moved to Pueblo where Doc helped found the Southern Colorado Clinic. A few years later, he established his own ENT office and practiced for 35 years before retiring in 2006. Dr. Bedard is survived by his wife, Patricia Kuclo Bedard; children, Jennifer (Bryan) Gallagher, Angela (Paul) Siana, Sarah (Da-vid) Baxter, Katie Bed-ard Dell, Benjamin C. (Michele) Bedard and Adam H. (Cindy) Bedard; 13 grandchildren; and siblings, Rosalie (Bedard) Gilbertson and Dr. Larry (Jastell) Bedard. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; and sister, Patsy Tiefel.
- Memorial services will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and support, in lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Athletic Department at Colorado State University Pueblo, CSU Pueblo Foundation, c/o Dr. Charles Bedard Memorial, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81001. For full obituary and online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020