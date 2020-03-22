Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Charles Bedard


05/07/1938 - 03/19/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Bedard Obituary
Dr. Charles Henry Bedard,
81, of Pueblo, passed away March 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family near and far. Born in Alpena, Mich., on May 7, 1938, to Charles Henry "Pat" Bedard and Emily St. Charles Bedard. Chuck attended Catholic Cen-tral High School and graduated in 1956. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in 1960 and his MD from Creighton Univer-sity in 1964. Chuck and Patty were married on Aug. 25, 1962, in Detroit, Mich. In 1965, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corps and proudly served his country. Following his military service, he com-pleted his residency in otolaryngology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
In 1971, the family moved to Pueblo where Doc helped found the Southern Colorado Clinic. A few years later, he established his own ENT office and practiced for 35 years before retiring in 2006. Dr. Bedard is survived by his wife, Patricia Kuclo Bedard; children, Jennifer (Bryan) Gallagher, Angela (Paul) Siana, Sarah (Da-vid) Baxter, Katie Bed-ard Dell, Benjamin C. (Michele) Bedard and Adam H. (Cindy) Bedard; 13 grandchildren; and siblings, Rosalie (Bedard) Gilbertson and Dr. Larry (Jastell) Bedard. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; and sister, Patsy Tiefel.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and support, in lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Athletic Department at Colorado State University Pueblo, CSU Pueblo Foundation, c/o Dr. Charles Bedard Memorial, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81001. For full obituary and online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -