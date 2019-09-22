|
Charles Oliver Bell, 95,
- Canton, Mich. passed away Aug. 28, 2019, into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with his wife Carol by his side. Born at home in Boone, Colo. to Mary and Charles Bell, he called Boone home for almost 60 years. Never knowing a stranger, he loved visiting with people, many times unexpectedly encountering a friend or a friend of a friend or relative. Oliver met and married Dona Speicher while attending Denver Bible College and they raised four children, Judy (Dave) Ackerman, Jane (Bob) Wallace, Mark (Kami) Bell and Charles (Debbie) Bell. After Dona's death he married Carol Hardy. Survived by his sister, Pauline Molyneux and many extended family members. His lifetime pursuits included studying the Bible, as well as working for his father's business, Charles Bell Boone Bean and Feed, and as an accountant for Wallingford Elevator in Ashland, Kansas. After marrying Carol he assisted with her health care business. Memorial gathering will be held at United Steelworkers Union Hall, 1414 E. Evans Ave., Pueblo on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Memorial donations may be given online: teenchallenge usa.org or mailed to: Adult and Teen Challenge USA, 5250 N. Towne Center Dr., Ozark, MO 65721. Online condolences: [email protected]
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019