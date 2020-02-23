Home

07/26/1952 - 02/13/2020
Charles R. "Charlie"
Cuchiara Jr., July 26,
1952, to Feb. 13, 2020.
Survived by wife, Sandy; daughter, Alyssa (Kyle) Koelbel; first grandchild due in March; brothers, Dennis (Darlene) and Kenny (Susan) Cuchiara; sister, Marianne Cuchiara Everett; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, or .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020
