Charles R. "Charlie"
July 26, 1952, to Feb. 13, 2020. Survived by wife, Sandy; daughter, Alyssa (Kyle) Koelbel; first grandchild due in March; brothers, Dennis (Darlene) and Kenny (Susan) Cuchiara; sister, Marianne Cuchiara Everett; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, or .
- Cuchiara Jr.,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020