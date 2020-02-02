|
|
Charles "Chuck" Charles ("Chuck") Edward
Edward Spurlock
- Spurlock, age 85, passed away in the arms of his daughter, Kathy, on Jan. 28, 2020, after having suffered a stroke the evening prior. He was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Pueblo, Colo., to Charles and Anna (Marincich) Spurlock. Chuck grew up in Pueblo, Colo., where he attended St. Mary's Parochial School from 1st through 8th grade and then attended Pueblo Central High School where he graduated in 1951. The fall after graduating from high school, he entered the U.S. Navy where he served in the Korean War on the USS Rowan DD 782 and was honorably discharged in 1955, then served for the U.S. Naval Reserves until 1959. After his discharge from the Navy, he lived in California for a brief time, attending Compton Junior College where he received a certificate in association with the principals of bank operations while working in the banking industry. In 1958, he returned to Pueblo and on July 22, 1961 he married Mary Rose (Kenick) who preceded him in death on July 12, 2012. While in Pueblo, he worked for the CF&I Steel Corporation, later known as Rocky Mountain Steel Foundations, for more than 38 years and retired as an office clerk and supervisor in 1996. Chuck resided in Pueblo, Colo., until 2017 then moved to Canon City, Colo., where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law until his death. Chuck was a member of the V.F.W. Post 61 for many years prior to the denouement of the local organization and served in many offices for the organization, including Past Commander. He was a Life Member of the Pueblo B.P.O.E. #90 and belonged to the organization for more than 50 years. He was a founding member of the Southern Colorado Family Polka Club and a member of the Inter-national Polka Club, Inc. He was the patriarch and founder of Pueblo's Pride City Baton Corps (1969-2004) and was a member of Christ The King Parish in Pueblo, Colo. Perhaps his greatest legacy to the Pueblo community was being known as a musician and accordion player, having had many dance and polka bands throughout the years. Chuck started his first band at the age of 12, playing in Knafelc Tavern and continued to entertain the community at hundreds of weddings, events and festivals in Pueblo and throughout Colorado for 72 years. He retired from the music world June 10, 2018, at the age of 84, playing his last dance with the Spurlock Variety Band. Though there were many great memories he made performing for others, two highlights of his career were the ability to produce a professional recording with his band and performing at the Corn Palace Polka Festival in Mitchell, S.D. Chuck is survived by his only child, Kathy (Brian) Trogden; grandchildren, Brandon (Brittany) Trogden, Krista Trogden; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Trogden, Braedon Trogden and Channing White. He is further survived by cherished family friend, Elaine Neisius and her grandson, Hunter along with many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles John Spurlock and Anna Marincich Croshal; wife, Mary Rose Spurlock; and brothers, Tini Anselmo, Edward Spurlock and Jim Spurlock. Viewing, from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, 329 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo, followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 6 pm. Funeral service, 10 a.m. on Feb. 6, at Christ The King Parish in Pueblo with viewing prior at 9 a.m. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020