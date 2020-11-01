Charles Jay Leonard was born to Helen Francis Arledge and Paul Thomas Leonard on Oct. 15, 1925, in Piedmont, Mo. He went home to the loving, peaceful, eternal arms of the Lord on Oct. 29, 2020, in Pueblo, days after celebrating his 95th birthday. When he was 2 years old, the family moved to Michigan, where he attended schools. At Michigan State Uni-versity, he met Doris Gage Nichols. They were married Sept. 10, 1949, in Delmar, N.Y., the beginning of 71 years of marriage. He was a proud Army Aircorp veteran, preparing to serve in World War II, but the war ended. Chuck had an illustrious and rewarding career as a stockbroker from 1957 (the year they moved to Pueblo from Chicago) until he retired in 1988. Retirement meant spending summers throughout the years at their beloved Silver Lakes cabin near Monte Vista, Colo. So many fond memories with family and friends. They also enjoyed their many special church friends as well as their Saturday Night Dinner gang. Chuck and Doe experienced many sights and activities during their trips in the U.S.A. and in other countries. Chuck and a friend, Roger, had a small business together for a number of years renovating old houses. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Doris (Doe) Nichols Leonard; brothers, Lee (Helen) Leonard of Texas and Jim (Eileen) Leonard of Alabama; and daughter, Norma (Randy) Lesher; He was preceded in death by son, John Jay "Jack" Leonard in October, 2015; two sisters, Pauline and Doris; and two brothers, Albert and Ray. He was blessed with two grandchildren, grandson, Jason (Neve); and granddaughter, Mandi (Mike); great-grandchil-dren, Rowan, Hazel and Kelton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed. A memorial service is planned to be announ-ced at a later date.



