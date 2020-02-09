|
- tinez, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2020. Charles was born March 16, 1964, to parents, Henry and Louise Vigil-Martinez. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Martinez; and grandparents, Benito and Isabel Martinez, and Lallo and Millie Vigil; and his godfather, Louis Vigil. Charles is survived by his mother, Louise, whom he loved dearly; brothers, Jerry and Dale; sister, Sandy (Roy); his godmother, Ruth Angel; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1708 Horseshoe Drive. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
