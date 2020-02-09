Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1708 Horseshoe Drive
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1708 Horseshoe Drive
View Map

Charles Martinez


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Martinez Obituary

Charles Christopher Martinez

Charles Christopher Mar-
tinez, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2020. Charles was born March 16, 1964, to parents, Henry and Louise Vigil-Martinez. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Martinez; and grandparents, Benito and Isabel Martinez, and Lallo and Millie Vigil; and his godfather, Louis Vigil. Charles is survived by his mother, Louise, whom he loved dearly; brothers, Jerry and Dale; sister, Sandy (Roy); his godmother, Ruth Angel; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1708 Horseshoe Drive. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -