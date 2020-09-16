1/1
Charles Parsley
03/28/1037 - 09/14/2020
Charles R. "Chuck" Parsley went to be with his Lord on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Born on March 28, 1937, in Evansville, Ind., to the late Alan and Dorthey Parsley. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Caroline; brother, Don (Bonnie) of Murrieta, Calif.; sister, Barbara (Roger) Renck of Colo-rado Springs, Colo.; grandson, Brandon Par-sley (Chelsie) of White Deer, Texas; great-grand-son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Kristy Parsley of Chama, N.M.; and numerous family members. Preceded in death by son, Scott Parsley. Chuck spent 40 years in the floor covering business. He was the owner operator of Pueblo Floor Covering Supply for 28 years. He was a charter member of the Interna-tional Organization of Certified Floor Covering Installers promoting quality floor covering installations. Chuck was a member of Vineland United Methodist Church having served in many leadership positions, most notably 23 years as manager of the church's State Fair Food Booth. He was a member of Avondale-Vineland Lions Club. Chuck was also a loyal volunteer at Habitat for Humanity and Posada. A model railroad enthusiast, he also enjoyed playing bridge and gardening. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. There will be a private celebration of his life. Memorial donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
