6/23/1936 - 8/26/2019
Charles Ready Obituary
Walter Lloyd Cloer of
Costa Mesa, Calif, passed away Aug. 26, 2019. He was 83. He retired from his own busines Satellite Services which he operated in Colo., Ore. and Calif. He was a serious model airplane enthusiast and loved the outdoors. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Betty Cloer; and sister, Marylin Cloer Burtis. He is survived by two sons, Ryan Scott Cloer and Scott Stephen Firestone; one daughter, Jill Manser (Michael), three granddaughters, Berit Manser, Maddie Manser and Pandora Cloer; two sisters, Sharon Cloer Ready (Charles), Carol Cloer Rogers; and a brother, Steve Cloer. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Virginia Arnett; and special friend, Jeff Denham. At his request cremation and no services will be held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019
