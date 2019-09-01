|
Walter Lloyd Cloer of
- Costa Mesa, Calif, passed away Aug. 26, 2019. He was 83. He retired from his own busines Satellite Services which he operated in Colo., Ore. and Calif. He was a serious model airplane enthusiast and loved the outdoors. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Betty Cloer; and sister, Marylin Cloer Burtis. He is survived by two sons, Ryan Scott Cloer and Scott Stephen Firestone; one daughter, Jill Manser (Michael), three granddaughters, Berit Manser, Maddie Manser and Pandora Cloer; two sisters, Sharon Cloer Ready (Charles), Carol Cloer Rogers; and a brother, Steve Cloer. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Virginia Arnett; and special friend, Jeff Denham. At his request cremation and no services will be held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019