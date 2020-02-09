|
76, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Chuck was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Pueblo, Colo., to Andy and Nina (Luppino) Rusovick. Chuck was a 1962 graduate of Pueblo Catholic High. He married Linda Pelc on Feb. 19, 1966. Chuck was a firefighter for 27 years and retired in the position of captain. Chuck loved golf, his dogs, boating, but his main love was his family. Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Lisa (Steve) and David; grandchildren, Brettni, Sarah (Kenne) and Chloe; siblings, Marrianne (Robert) Stofac, Anne (Charles) Greco and Therese Toth (Larry Parks); and sister-in-law, Mary Rusovick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Andrew "Butch" and Nicholas Rusovick. The viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Feb. 10, at T.G. McCarthy. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Our Lady of the Meadows Catholic Church, followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m., and burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020