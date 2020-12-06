Charles M. Sais,
68, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. He was born May 24, 1952, to Charles and Martha (Granillo) Sais. Both preceded him in death along with sister, Della Palomino. Charles graduated from Centennial High School. Charles was an excellent mech-anic. Along with his brother, Fred, they could tinker and fix anything. Charles had a heart of gold. He would do anything to help. Once you met him, he was a friend for life. Charles just wanted to be loved and respected. Charles is survived by siblings, Fred Sais, Alvino (Laura) Sais and Charlotte Sais; other relatives and friends to include, Stan Shifler, who was always so kind and believed in him. At his request, inurnment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.