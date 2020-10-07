Charley "CQ" Quintana was 80 years old and had a deep love for Jesus, his family and friends. Charley was born in El Cerrito, N. M. His family moved to Pueblo where he graduated from Central High School in 1959. In high school, he was active in sports, playing football, and lettered in baseball and basketball 5 times. He was also an expert rifle and carbine Army veteran. Charley was a dedicated and hard-working family man who retired from a 39-year career at the steel mill. Charley was always active, often spending his time outdoors, fishing, and playing sports. Survived by wife of 55 years, Orlinda Quintana; children, Kenny (Leigh) Quintana, Judy Quintana, Joylyn (Scotty) Quintana, Anna (Chris) Quintana; grand- children, Crystalynn (Tommy) Quintana, Lindsey Quintana, Rio Quintana Hernandez, Nya Quintana, Ivy Quintana, Cruz Hernandez, Zaaron Quintana; great-grandchildren, Willow Tutt, Lucian Tutt, Scarlet Watkins; siblings, Grace (Pete) Garcia, Leo (Lillian) Quintana, Lambert (Josie) Quintana. Preceded by Cleo (Ned) Sena, Dora (Cecil) Smith; special friends, Art Gallegos, Chuck Purcell, Frank Quintana and Clem Aragon. Charley will be deeply missed by all of us. We embrace the hope and peace that Jesus invested in us to see Charley again in eternity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Praise God! To keep our friends and family save from COVID, we had a private service for close family on Tuesday.



