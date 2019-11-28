|
IN MEMORIAM
Today on 11/28, we want to give thanks to
God and remember our great
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle,
Charlie Brown!
Charles Harold Brown Jr. was born November 28, 1934 to Charles Harold Brown Sr. and his wife Elsie. His family enjoyed life on the St. Charles Mesa. Charlie
attended Pleasant View High School, graduating in 1952. He joined the Navy, serving 2 years overseas
during the Korean conflict. He attended Pueblo Junior College (PCC) and earned his Associate Degree. After working with the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company, he
attended CU-Boulder. This is where he met Kay Clark. On August 26, 1960, Charlie married Kay and started their 59 years together by moving to Las Cruces, NM so that Charlie could continue his education. Charlie
graduated from NMSU in 1962 with a bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering and was hired on with Phillips Petroleum. This job took them to Idaho Falls, ID where they would start a family and he would work in the nuclear field until 1972. After accepting a job with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission as a Reactor Inspector, Charlie and Kay moved their life to the Midwest, living in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and back to Illinois.
After retiring in August 1999, Charlie and Kay moved back to Pueblo, to live on the family property and be near family. Pueblo would always be home for Charlie.
Charlie is survived by Kay and their three children, daughter Holly Brown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, son, Darrell (Shontel) Brown, Fergus Falls, MN, and son Joshua (Emily) Brown from Mesa, Arizona. He had seven grandchildren: Rebekah, Josiah, Elijah, Zoe, Cloe, Cullen and Caleigh. He is also survived by his sister, Merrilee (Tom) Rhodes, of Pueblo.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elsie, his sister Elizabeth, and his brother,
George Wayne.
Charlie was a good provider for his family. When not working, he was busy in his garden and fixing things around the house. He always enjoyed learning new things, especially from God's Word, Mother Earth News, American Test Kitchen, numerous Great Courses. From these learnings he enjoyed sharing his endless knowledge of things. He also enjoyed listening to Prairie Home Companion, and playing his vast library of Bob Dylan albums. Charlie always enjoyed visits from his three children and the grandchildren. No matter what age, they always brought stories of their latest life adventures and made him proud with their accomplishments. Every one of them is different but has a bit of Charlie Brown, in them.
Holly smiles at the memories of him holding his first grandchild in his lap and reading an alphabet book over and over. He sure enjoyed those babies!
"He passed on most of his green thumb to me, except for African violets. He was amazing with those. I just kill them. Don Francisco songs will always make me think of him. His rototiller and three gardens!
He made an ice skating rink in the back yard!
That was a work of love!"
Darrell remembers his Dad: "He told me that if one man could do it, then I could do it also if I really wanted to. He also taught me how to think "outside of the box", which most people that really know me think that is one of my better qualities. He was also one of the smartest people that I ever met and he had his own special kind of sense of humor that was usually funny and would also make you think. I will always be grateful for his (and mom's) decision to adopt me and the excellent quality of life that he gave me."
Josh never forgets the saying: "It's ok. As you get
older, I will get smarter. We aren't getting any younger." "That was my Dad. Letting me figure out life on my schedule. He was close enough to catch me when I fell, but he knew I needed to do things my way. The loyalty between He & Mom, have always been something to
admire. He showed me throughout life, that great things take work and perseverance. If it was easy, everyone would do it." Josh also credits his love of music, from his Father. A highlight of both their lives was getting to see Bob Dylan at the CO County Fair.
"Not only did I have a chance to see Dylan, but I got to see Dylan with my Dad! Truly a great night!"
Charlie's sister Merrilee shared: "Charlie was a caring older brother. He had a dry sense of humor, and he always had a comment to add to the conversation. He found he liked classical music and the music of Arlo Guthrie. We enjoyed family dinners as the children were growing up, and also when they returned home for
holidays and special occasions, particularly when the newer generation had started. We will miss Charlie!"
The family is so thankful for the wonderful care and encouragement they experienced from the Sangre de Cristo Hospice team. No service is scheduled at this time. Donations can be made in Charlie's honor to: Sangre de Cristo Hospice 1207 Pueblo Blvd Way, Pueblo, CO 81005 or online at:
https://www.sangre.org/tribute-gifts/