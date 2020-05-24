|
Charlotte Geraldine "Geri"
of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Pueblo, passed from her earthly home to her eternal home on May 18, 2020. Geri was born in Loveland on Oct. 8, 1925, to Ella and Charlie Proctor. She graduated from Loveland High School in 1943, received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Science (Bus-iness) from the Univer-sity of Colorado in 1947, and earned a Master of Arts degree from Adams State College in 1967. Geri began her teaching career at Edgewater High School. The remainder of her career was at East and Centennial High Schools in Pueblo where she taught business and then became a guidance coun-selor until her retirement in 1982. Geri was an active sponsor of several high school clubs and plays. She was an advocate in helping students pursue their post-secon-dary education and delighted in hearing from former students about their achievements. She was a 50-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International as well as an honorary life-member of The American Association of Univer-sity Women. Geri was passionate about duplicate bridge and took great pride in striving to become a Life Master. Shr enjoyed reading and traveling. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Pueblo. Geri courageously battled MD for much of her life and always hoped for a cure. Memorial donations may be sent to office at 720 S. Colo-rado Blvd., Suite 380-S, Denver, CO 80246. The family wishes to thank the care providers at Brookdale North, North Shore Health and Rehab Facility, as well as Visiting Angels. Geri was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Elaine Warriner; and her bro-thers, Lloyd and Dean Proctor. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dar-lene Proctor; her nephews, Don Warriner and Doug Proctor; her nieces, Diane Dumont, Denise Johnson, DeeAnn Wilson and Danna Broe-mel; as well as three great-nephews, four great-nieces, three great-great- nephews, two great-great-nieces; and several cou-sins.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020