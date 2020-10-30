1/1
Charlotte V. Torres
Charlotte V. Torres, 79, passed away Oct. 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Manuel J. Torres; grand- son, Derek Martinez; siblings, Cecil Baca, Ernesto Baca and Audrey Gomez. Charlotte enjoyed going to Cripple Creek, cooking, and watching Caruso of CSI Miami. She absolutely loved being with her grandchildren, family meant so much to her. Charlotte is survived by; her children, Tina (Dan) Martinez, Lynn (Dennis) Berumen, Manuel Torres Jr., Lisa (Steve) Clough, Brenda Torres; siblings, Shirley (Carl), Susie (Dave), Beatrice (Fred), Rachel (Keith), Teresa (Harold), Joe (Mary), Tony (Louise) and Polly; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with one on the way; 4 legged companion, Princess; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier. Due to gathering restrictions, limitedto immediate family only. Online condolences at www.angelusoueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2020.
