Charlotte Walby, 94, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. She is survived by her children, Gerald (Cathy) Walby; her grandchildren, Justin and Renee; her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ethan and Lacey; and her great-great-grand- sons, Miguel and Eliseo. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home.



