Cheryl Ann Reid, 62,
- passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 30, 2020. Survived by husband, Larry Reid; children, Shawn (Azalia) Reid and Nicole Reid; granddaughter, Naiyah Reid; mother, Dorothy Ewer; brother, Michael Ewer; and nephews, Caleb Funkhouser and Cody Ewer. Preceded in death by father, Bill Ewer; and sister, Deb Funkhouser. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen at http://pueblosoupkitchen.org/Donations/ Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020