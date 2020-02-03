Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Cheryl Ann Reid

Cheryl Ann Reid Obituary
Cheryl Ann Reid, 62,
passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 30, 2020. Survived by husband, Larry Reid; children, Shawn (Azalia) Reid and Nicole Reid; granddaughter, Naiyah Reid; mother, Dorothy Ewer; brother, Michael Ewer; and nephews, Caleb Funkhouser and Cody Ewer. Preceded in death by father, Bill Ewer; and sister, Deb Funkhouser. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen at http://pueblosoupkitchen.org/Donations/ Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
