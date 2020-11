Or Copy this URL to Share

Cheryl Kay Karraker. Nov. 22, 1954- Nov. 16, 2020. Survived by husband, Brad; children, Jeremy (Jennifer) Hixon and Shawn (Tiffany) Ohle; mother, Doris; sister, Rosie (Pete); and brother, Ray (Norma); nieces, Andrea, Danielle and Whitney; and granddaughters, Brittany, Lexi, Katlin, Erin and Courtney. A celebration of life service will take place in the late spring.



