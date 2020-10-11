Or Copy this URL to Share

Christian "Chris" "Memo" Guillermo Estrada Aleman, 9, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Aaron Estrada and Chantal Aleman; step-dad, Lance Gonzalez; siblings, Alia, Abri, Annalicia, Aiden, Aaron Jr., Nicholas and Alonzo; grandparents, Leslie Aleman, Juanita Amaya and Jose Estrada; great-grandparents, Lydia Aleman, Emilia and Guillermo Estrada; numerous other family. Private family service with livestream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Thursday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store